Severe Rains Lash Maharashtra, Trigger Chaos and Rescue Operations

Heavy rains wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, leading to a fatality caused by a lightning strike and displacing numerous citizens. Multiple areas, including Mumbai, have been submerged, prompting widespread rescue and relief efforts coordinated by the Chief Minister's Office.

Regions such as Pune, Satara, and Solapur witnessed significant rainfall, causing floods that trapped residents in their homes. Emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force, have been actively involved in relocating affected families to safer areas and restoring disrupted mobile services.

As anticipation of further rainfall looms, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has remained in regular communication with disaster management officials. The state government has assured citizens that comprehensive measures are being implemented to minimize the impact of these severe weather conditions.