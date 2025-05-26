Severe Rains Lash Maharashtra, Trigger Chaos and Rescue Operations
Maharashtra experienced severe rainfall, resulting in flooding and one fatality due to a lightning strike. Rescue operations are ongoing across affected areas, including Mumbai and Pune. Several homes have been damaged, and emergency services are on high alert as more rain is anticipated according to the India Meteorological Department.
Heavy rains wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, leading to a fatality caused by a lightning strike and displacing numerous citizens. Multiple areas, including Mumbai, have been submerged, prompting widespread rescue and relief efforts coordinated by the Chief Minister's Office.
Regions such as Pune, Satara, and Solapur witnessed significant rainfall, causing floods that trapped residents in their homes. Emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force, have been actively involved in relocating affected families to safer areas and restoring disrupted mobile services.
As anticipation of further rainfall looms, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has remained in regular communication with disaster management officials. The state government has assured citizens that comprehensive measures are being implemented to minimize the impact of these severe weather conditions.
