Chennai Corporation's Strategic Bond Success: Boosting Urban Sustainability

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin presided over a significant milestone for Greater Chennai Corporation, marking the listing of its municipal bonds on the National Stock Exchange this Monday. The corporation successfully raised Rs 200 crore from 10-year tenure municipal bonds at 7.97% interest, showcasing investor confidence with a subscription rate of 4.21 times against a Rs 100 crore base issue.

The funds are earmarked for the Integrated Storm Water Drainage Project in the Kosasthalaiyar basin, a critical initiative aimed at bolstering Chennai's flood prevention infrastructure and promoting sustainable urban development. This move under Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model strategy underscores the state's commitment to responsible financial governance.

Top national rating agencies, India Ratings and Acuite Ratings, have sanctioned an AA+ rating for the bonds. To further incentivize such financial initiatives, the government announced a 'municipal bonds issue incentive' of Rs 26 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, which aims to reduce borrowing costs and encourage urban improvement projects.

