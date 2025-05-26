Western Nepal Tremor: A Seismic Wake-Up Call

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Jajarkot district in western Nepal on Monday afternoon, with no immediate reports of damage. The tremor's epicenter was located in the Ramidanda area, authorities confirmed.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, the earthquake was recorded at precisely 2:25 pm. This recent seismic activity follows a stronger 5.1 magnitude quake that occurred in the Baitadi district on May 23.

Local residents in Jajarkot felt the ground shake, but the absence of reported damage thus far has been a relief to many. The earthquake center continues to monitor the situation closely as the region experiences increased seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)