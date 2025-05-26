Left Menu

Western Nepal Tremor: A Seismic Wake-Up Call

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Jajarkot district's Ramidanda area on Monday, as recorded by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center. Occurring at 2:25 pm, it follows a 5.1 magnitude quake in Baitadi on May 23. No immediate damage was reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:30 IST
Western Nepal Tremor: A Seismic Wake-Up Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Jajarkot district in western Nepal on Monday afternoon, with no immediate reports of damage. The tremor's epicenter was located in the Ramidanda area, authorities confirmed.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, the earthquake was recorded at precisely 2:25 pm. This recent seismic activity follows a stronger 5.1 magnitude quake that occurred in the Baitadi district on May 23.

Local residents in Jajarkot felt the ground shake, but the absence of reported damage thus far has been a relief to many. The earthquake center continues to monitor the situation closely as the region experiences increased seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025