Uttarakhand's Rebuilt Kotdwar Bridge Symbolizes Progress
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly reconstructed bridge over the Malan river in Kotdwar. The innovative reconstruction, costing over Rs 26 crore, utilized well foundation technology and pre-fabricated slabs, saving Rs 13 crore. The bridge promises enhanced infrastructure and rapid regional development.
The reconstructed bridge over the Malan river in Kotdwar was officially opened by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday. This critical infrastructure upgrade, costing over Rs 26 crore, connects Kotdwar city to Sidkul, replacing the previous structure damaged in the 2023 monsoon floods.
The project saw the innovative use of 'well foundation' technology, removing 12 damaged piers and reusing pre-fabricated slabs, resulting in a cost saving of Rs 13 crore. The Chief Minister congratulated local MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and the engineers for their efforts in completing the project within a year.
Dhami highlighted the bridge's role in easing traffic and boosting regional growth. He applauded Uttarakhand's achievements in sustainable development, job creation, and strict implementation of laws reflecting the state's dynamic progress.
