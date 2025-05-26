Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Rebuilt Kotdwar Bridge Symbolizes Progress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly reconstructed bridge over the Malan river in Kotdwar. The innovative reconstruction, costing over Rs 26 crore, utilized well foundation technology and pre-fabricated slabs, saving Rs 13 crore. The bridge promises enhanced infrastructure and rapid regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:41 IST
Uttarakhand's Rebuilt Kotdwar Bridge Symbolizes Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The reconstructed bridge over the Malan river in Kotdwar was officially opened by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday. This critical infrastructure upgrade, costing over Rs 26 crore, connects Kotdwar city to Sidkul, replacing the previous structure damaged in the 2023 monsoon floods.

The project saw the innovative use of 'well foundation' technology, removing 12 damaged piers and reusing pre-fabricated slabs, resulting in a cost saving of Rs 13 crore. The Chief Minister congratulated local MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and the engineers for their efforts in completing the project within a year.

Dhami highlighted the bridge's role in easing traffic and boosting regional growth. He applauded Uttarakhand's achievements in sustainable development, job creation, and strict implementation of laws reflecting the state's dynamic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025