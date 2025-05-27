Left Menu

India Set for Above-Normal Monsoon Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department predicts above-normal monsoon rainfall in June. While central and south peninsular India are expected to see more rain, the northwest is likely to receive normal levels, and the northeast may experience below-normal rainfall. Agriculture-dependent regions heavily rely on this forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:07 IST
India Set for Above-Normal Monsoon Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that India will experience above-normal monsoon rainfall in June, with an expected 108 percent of the long-period average. This projection was announced on Tuesday.

According to IMD, the country may receive 106 percent of the standard rainfall of 87 cm throughout the monsoon season. During a press conference, M Ravichandran, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, highlighted that the monsoon core zone is predicted to enjoy above-normal rainfall, exceeding the typical 106 percent of the long-period average this season.

This core zone covers sizeable regions including parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and other nearby areas, which heavily rely on the Southwest Monsoon for agricultural activities. Meanwhile, northwest India is expected to witness normal rainfall, with below-normal levels anticipated in the northeast. Central and south peninsular India are likely to receive more than usual, according to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025