India Set for Above-Normal Monsoon Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that India will experience above-normal monsoon rainfall in June, with an expected 108 percent of the long-period average. This projection was announced on Tuesday.

According to IMD, the country may receive 106 percent of the standard rainfall of 87 cm throughout the monsoon season. During a press conference, M Ravichandran, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, highlighted that the monsoon core zone is predicted to enjoy above-normal rainfall, exceeding the typical 106 percent of the long-period average this season.

This core zone covers sizeable regions including parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and other nearby areas, which heavily rely on the Southwest Monsoon for agricultural activities. Meanwhile, northwest India is expected to witness normal rainfall, with below-normal levels anticipated in the northeast. Central and south peninsular India are likely to receive more than usual, according to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)