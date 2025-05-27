Inferno in Shandong: Chemical Plant Explosion Rocks Eastern China

An explosion at a chemical plant operated by Shandong Youdao Chemical in Weifang, Shandong province, sent thick smoke plumes into the sky on Tuesday. Authorities are investigating the cause as emergency responders rush to contain the fire.

A local hospital confirmed treating injured individuals, but casualties have not been officially disclosed. With over 200 emergency workers deployed, videos on social media showed significant damage, including blown-out windows in nearby buildings.

The environmental impact is still being assessed, and residents are advised to wear masks. The chemical plant, part of the Himile Group, manufactures components for pesticides and pharmaceuticals. This incident adds to a series of chemical plant disasters in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)