Panattoni's Expansive India Plans: Rs 210 Crore Investment in Hosur Park
Panattoni India will invest Rs 210 crore in developing a 25-acre industrial and logistics park in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This is its second Indian project, following one in Delhi-NCR. The park aims to boost presence in Tier-1 cities, offering Grade A infrastructure across diverse industries.
Panattoni India is set to develop a 25-acre industrial and logistics park in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with an investment of Rs 210 crore. This development marks their second project in India, following an ongoing venture in the Delhi-NCR region.
As part of their expansion strategy, the company aims to strengthen its foothold in India's Tier-1 cities and high-potential warehousing hubs. The new Hosur project, with a total leasable area of 5.5 lakh sq ft, is expected to embody a plug-and-play facility for industries ranging from e-commerce to FMCG and manufacturing.
The construction is slated to commence soon, targeting completion by the second quarter of 2026. Panattoni's commitment to India extends beyond immediate projects, as their long-term investment plans aim to align with the country's rising consumption and manufacturing growth.
