Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Young Girls

A lightning strike killed two young girls and injured seven others in a village during light rain. The incident occurred at Majhgawan hamlet, involving Sadhana and Khushboo. The injured are receiving treatment and compensation has been announced for the victims by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:30 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday afternoon, two young girls lost their lives and seven other villagers were injured when lightning struck during a light rainfall in Majhgawan hamlet at Nanda village, according to the local police.

The lightning claimed the lives of nine-year-old Sadhana and ten-year-old Khushboo as they played near a hand pump. Meanwhile, seven others, including a toddler, two teenagers, and a woman, suffered burn injuries under a nearby neem tree.

Authorities swiftly responded by providing urgent medical care and announcing financial compensation. Each bereaved family will receive Rs 4 lakh, while the injured will receive Rs 5,400 from the Disaster Relief Fund, as confirmed by Sub-divisional magistrate Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

