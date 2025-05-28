Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Young Girls
A lightning strike killed two young girls and injured seven others in a village during light rain. The incident occurred at Majhgawan hamlet, involving Sadhana and Khushboo. The injured are receiving treatment and compensation has been announced for the victims by local authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Wednesday afternoon, two young girls lost their lives and seven other villagers were injured when lightning struck during a light rainfall in Majhgawan hamlet at Nanda village, according to the local police.
The lightning claimed the lives of nine-year-old Sadhana and ten-year-old Khushboo as they played near a hand pump. Meanwhile, seven others, including a toddler, two teenagers, and a woman, suffered burn injuries under a nearby neem tree.
Authorities swiftly responded by providing urgent medical care and announcing financial compensation. Each bereaved family will receive Rs 4 lakh, while the injured will receive Rs 5,400 from the Disaster Relief Fund, as confirmed by Sub-divisional magistrate Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revving Up Resilience: Disaster Training for HRTC Employees
Enhanced Compensation Announced for Pollachi Assault Victims
Lightning Strikes Zoo: German Woman Critically Injured in France
Exercise Raahat: Enhancing Disaster Preparedness in Nagaland
Amit Shah Visits AIIMS to Honour Injured Personnel After Major Anti-Naxal Operation