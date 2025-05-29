Parking Solution: Metropole Hotel Complex Transformed

The Union Home Ministry has temporarily repurposed the Metropole Hotel complex in Nainital by allocating it as a parking space. This strategic move is expected to alleviate the difficulty of parking in this popular tourist destination.

In a recent letter to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the allocation. This announcement follows Dhami's direct request for assistance in tackling the parking shortage in Nainital.

The allocation of the hotel complex for parking use is anticipated to enhance traffic conditions in Nainital, notably benefitting both tourists and local residents. Expressing his appreciation, Chief Minister Dhami thanked Minister Shah for his crucial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)