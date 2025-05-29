Glacial Catastrophe Strikes Swiss Village

A glacier break in Switzerland's Lötschental valley unleashed a devastating mudslide on Wednesday, engulfing the village of Blatten. Prior evacuations likely saved many lives as 90% of the village is now under thick mud. Search operations are ongoing for a 64-year-old local man reported missing.

The landslide ensued after a large section of the Birch Glacier detached, burying parts of the Lonza River and increasing the risk of water overflow. Authorities mobilized the army, while local teams assess the damage from helicopters. Concerns linger about escalating conditions due to the blocked river.

Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti described it as an 'extraordinary event' and pledged government assistance for displaced villagers. Meanwhile, scientists attribute the accelerated glacial retreat largely to global warming, highlighting its role in such severe incidents across Switzerland.