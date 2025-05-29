China's Commitment to Pacific Island Nations: A Green Partnership
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced China's plans to enhance support for Pacific Island countries in tackling climate change. Over the next three years, China aims to execute 100 infrastructure projects and invest $2 million in clean energy and low-carbon sectors amidst economic slowdowns and geopolitical dynamics.
At a summit in Xiamen, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored Beijing's commitment to assisting Pacific Island countries in combating climate change. According to a ministry readout, China aims to implement 100 projects across these nations over the next three years.
The initiative is part of China's broader efforts to strengthen ties under President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road infrastructure strategy. Alongside the construction projects, China will invest $2 million in sectors crucial for the island nations, such as clean energy and tourism, despite a slowdown in its $19 trillion economy.
This move comes at a time when U.S. aid to the region has been suspended, and some countries are burdened by significant U.S. tariffs, prompting China's renewed diplomatic engagement.
