Navy Patrol Plane Crash Sends Shockwaves Through Pohang
A South Korean navy patrol plane crashed in Pohang, triggering a response from rescue crews after locals reported an explosion. Authorities are yet to confirm casualties or injuries but continue to investigate the incident.
Updated: 29-05-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:16 IST
In a shocking incident, a South Korean navy patrol plane crashed in the southeastern city of Pohang on Thursday, according to local police reports.
Emergency crews, including rescue workers and fire trucks, were quick to respond after local residents reported seeing an unidentified flying object fall and hearing a subsequent explosion, emergency services noted.
Pohang's Nambu police station stated that while the aircraft involved was indeed a navy patrol plane, the details regarding fatalities or injuries remain unconfirmed at this time as investigations continue.
