Left Menu

Navy Patrol Plane Crash Sends Shockwaves Through Pohang

A South Korean navy patrol plane crashed in Pohang, triggering a response from rescue crews after locals reported an explosion. Authorities are yet to confirm casualties or injuries but continue to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:16 IST
Navy Patrol Plane Crash Sends Shockwaves Through Pohang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a shocking incident, a South Korean navy patrol plane crashed in the southeastern city of Pohang on Thursday, according to local police reports.

Emergency crews, including rescue workers and fire trucks, were quick to respond after local residents reported seeing an unidentified flying object fall and hearing a subsequent explosion, emergency services noted.

Pohang's Nambu police station stated that while the aircraft involved was indeed a navy patrol plane, the details regarding fatalities or injuries remain unconfirmed at this time as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025