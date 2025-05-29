Blaze Erupts in Vacant Delhi Mall, Injures Firefighter

A fire broke out in a vacant mall located in the Rajouri Garden area of west Delhi on Thursday afternoon, resulting in injuries to one firefighter, as per information from the Delhi Fire Service.

The intensity of the fire led to the shattering of glass gates at the site, adding to the chaos. Immediate response saw five fire tenders dispatched to bring the situation under control.

The firefighter, who was injured during the operation, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this time, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)