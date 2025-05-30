Punjab's Land Pooling Scheme Sparks Controversy Amid Political Tensions
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann advocates a new land pooling scheme aimed at supporting farmers by offering commercial and residential plots. Mann refutes claims of forced land acquisition, accusing opposition of misinformation. Political tensions heighten as Mann criticizes opposition and farmer unions for prioritizing self-interests.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has unveiled a new land pooling scheme designed to provide a sustainable income for farmers, positioning them as key players in the state's development. Mann assured farmers that land acquisition will be voluntary, countering claims of forceful takeovers.
Facing opposition from political adversaries who allege a plan to acquire 24,311 acres in Ludhiana, Mann emphasized transparency and legality in all developmental activities under the scheme. He criticized prior administrations for the proliferation of illegal colonies lacking basic amenities.
Mann also accused opposition leaders and farmers' unions of propagating falsehoods for personal gains. He challenged them to discuss real agrarian issues and criticized their silence on significant matters like the Bhakra Beas water issue. Mann further alleged discord within opposition families over illicit financial dealings.
