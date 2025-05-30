Left Menu

Major Development Thrust: Modi to Transform Kanpur with Mega Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for 15 major projects in Kanpur, estimated at Rs 47,573 crore. The developments include metro extensions, power plants, infrastructure improvements, and a tertiary treatment plant. The initiative aims to enhance urban facilities, transportation, and energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate and kick-start 15 substantial development projects in Kanpur on Friday, with investments exceeding Rs 47,573 crore.

According to a statement by the state government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join the inauguration ceremony, where transformative infrastructure and amenities announcements are anticipated for Kanpur. Among the developments, Modi will inaugurate a new underground section of the Kanpur metro rail project extending from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central.

This extension incorporates five newly added underground stations at key city spots, promising expedited, safer metro travel. Furthermore, three new 660 MW power units in Ghatampur, a thermal power project in Panki, and two railway bridges for enhanced coal transport efficiency are to be unveiled. Modi will also dedicate a 40 MLD tertiary treatment plant to aid water recycling efforts, alongside inaugurating power sub-stations and laying groundwork for infrastructure projects aimed at smart urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

