Vasai Virar Buses to Offer Women 50% Fare Concession

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) announced that, effective June 1, its buses will provide a 50% fare concession to female passengers. This move encompasses areas such as Vasai, Virar, and Nalasopara within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

VVMC Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar stated, "In line with the state government's policy of a 50% concession to women on buses, we have decided to offer tickets at half the rates to women from June 1." This comes after similar efforts by other civic transport services.

Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit has been instrumental in this development. She previously engaged with officials and ministers, advocating for fare relief for women on VVMC buses, thereby emphasizing her commitment to community welfare and women's rights.