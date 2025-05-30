Deadly Floods Hit Mokwa: A Rising Toll

In Mokwa, a market town in Niger State, Nigeria, the death toll from catastrophic floods has surged to at least 88, according to official reports. The tragedy unfolded on Thursday following relentless torrential rains.

Husseini Isah, representing the National Emergency Management State, confirmed the grim figures to The Associated Press, noting that the situation remains precarious with many more potentially at risk. Current rescue operations are aimed at alleviating further harm.

The floods were precipitated by severe weather conditions and exacerbated by a dam collapse in a neighboring town, as cited by local government and resident testimonies. The calamity has prompted urgent emergency measures and a sobering reassessment of local infrastructure resilience.