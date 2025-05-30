Left Menu

Deadly Floods Hit Mokwa: A Rising Toll

Floods in Mokwa, Nigeria, have claimed at least 88 lives as torrential rains and a dam collapse devastated the region. Rescue efforts continue, while officials warn of heightened risks. The death toll has risen sharply from an earlier count of 20, prompting urgent responses from emergency management teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:32 IST
Deadly Floods Hit Mokwa: A Rising Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In Mokwa, a market town in Niger State, Nigeria, the death toll from catastrophic floods has surged to at least 88, according to official reports. The tragedy unfolded on Thursday following relentless torrential rains.

Husseini Isah, representing the National Emergency Management State, confirmed the grim figures to The Associated Press, noting that the situation remains precarious with many more potentially at risk. Current rescue operations are aimed at alleviating further harm.

The floods were precipitated by severe weather conditions and exacerbated by a dam collapse in a neighboring town, as cited by local government and resident testimonies. The calamity has prompted urgent emergency measures and a sobering reassessment of local infrastructure resilience.

