Territorial Tensions: Tiger Found Dead in Bihar's Valmiki Reserve

A male tiger was discovered dead at Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve, indicating a territorial conflict with another tiger. The forest department is actively searching for the suspected injured tiger. With a rise in tiger population, such conflicts have become more frequent, posing challenges for wildlife management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incident, a male tiger was found dead at the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar, with clear evidence of a territorial clash with another tiger.

The forest department has initiated an urgent search for the potentially injured second tiger, following the unfortunate death reported in VTR's Division II.

The discovery follows a 75% increase in the tiger population at the reserve, highlighting growing risks of territorial disputes among the big cats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

