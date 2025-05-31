Inaugural Ride: Indore's Metro Marks New Era of Transport

In a significant step forward for urban transport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Indore metro project on Saturday. The event was broadcast via video link from Bhopal, marking the launch of the first-ever metro rail service in Madhya Pradesh.

The inauguration coincided with the Women Empowerment Mega Conference in Bhopal, celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted Indore's achievements in cleanliness and public transport. "Today, Madhya Pradesh receives its first metro. Indore, already globally acclaimed for its cleanliness, will now be renowned for its metro," he said.

The approximately 6 km 'Super Priority Corridor' commenced commercial operations on Saturday. Constructed at a cost of Rs 1,520 crore, the corridor hosts five stations named in honor of prominent Indian women. The launch underscores the evolution of Indore's public transport, a journey from traditional bullock carts to state-of-the-art metro services.

With an expansive plan for a 31.32 km network across 28 stations, Indore's metro is poised to serve the city's growing population of over 35 lakh. Including this addition, Indore stands as the 24th city in India to offer metro services, a proud moment for its residents and the state.