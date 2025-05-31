Tourists Stranded as Landslides Disrupt Sikkim Roads

In Sikkim, relentless rains have caused landslides, trapping about 1,500 tourists in the region. The tourists, blocked in due to the landslides, are advised to stay in their hotels until roads are cleared, as authorities work tirelessly to reopen access routes.

The crisis follows a tragic accident where a vehicle carrying 11 tourists fell into the Teesta river, resulting in one death and eight people reported missing. The search and rescue operation, spearheaded by local officials, has been hampered by continuous rainfall, though a few survivors have been found and are receiving medical care.

Meanwhile, efforts to restore basic amenities, including power and communication, are underway. However, the ongoing inclement weather poses challenges to both the restoration efforts and the continued search for the missing individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)