Tragic Hospital Fire Claims Lives in Hamburg
A fire at Hamburg's Marienkrankenhaus hospital killed three patients and injured many others, prompting an overnight rescue operation. The blaze, originating in the geriatric ward, spread smoke across four floors, resulting in the evacuation of some patients. The cause remains unknown as authorities continue investigations.
- Country:
- Germany
A devastating fire at the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in Hamburg resulted in the deaths of three patients while injuring over 30 others, including one critically, local authorities reported on Sunday.
The inferno ignited shortly after midnight in the geriatric ward's ground floor, rapidly spreading to the facade of the floor above and sending smoke through the building's four stories.
While firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes, the exact cause remains under investigation. Emergency responders had to use ladders to rescue people calling for help from windows, and most of the injured were treated onsite, with some transferred to nearby clinics for further care.
ALSO READ
Unfortunate Blaze Halts Production at Kumho Tire's Biggest Plant
Blaze Engulfs Poultry Farm, Hundreds of Chickens Lost
Blaze at Maharashtra Bus Stand Sparks Emergency Response
Bhambri and Galloway Blaze into Bordeaux Semifinals
Blazing Inferno: Firefighters Combat Massive Scrap Yard Blaze in Germany