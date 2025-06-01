Tragic Hospital Fire Claims Lives in Hamburg

A devastating fire at the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in Hamburg resulted in the deaths of three patients while injuring over 30 others, including one critically, local authorities reported on Sunday.

The inferno ignited shortly after midnight in the geriatric ward's ground floor, rapidly spreading to the facade of the floor above and sending smoke through the building's four stories.

While firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes, the exact cause remains under investigation. Emergency responders had to use ladders to rescue people calling for help from windows, and most of the injured were treated onsite, with some transferred to nearby clinics for further care.