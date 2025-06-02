Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage India's Northeast and Bangladesh

Severe floods have claimed at least 34 lives in India's northeastern region, including areas like Sikkim and Meghalaya, as heavy rains triggered landslides over the past four days. Authorities expect the downpour to persist, raising concerns for more damage and displacement.

In Bangladesh, the deadly rains led to a tragic landslide incident in Sylhet, taking the lives of four family members. Emergency shelters have been set up across the districts of Rangamati, Bandarban, and Khagrachhari to accommodate affected residents.

Both regions, commonly affected by monsoon-triggered disasters, face challenges such as submerged homes and blocked roads. Residents, like Sonu Devi in Silchar, Assam, express distress over their living conditions, with basic necessities like beds underwater.