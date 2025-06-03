Left Menu

Larsen & Toubro bags projects worth Rs 1,000-2,500 cr from Rajasthan govt

The scope of the project includes the supply and installation of 43-km transmission pipelines.Larsen Toubro is a USD 30-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:00 IST
Larsen & Toubro bags projects worth Rs 1,000-2,500 cr from Rajasthan govt
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that it has bagged ''significant'' orders from Rajasthan government.

L&T classifies orders worth between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as 'significant'.

The projects have been bagged by the water and effluent treatment business vertical of L&T from the public health engineering department of Rajasthan, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The company said it has ''won an EPC order for the Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project' Phase II, Package-1''. The scope of the project encompasses ''supply and installation of 5,251-km transmission and distribution pipelines, construction of 38 ground level reservoirs with an aggregate capacity of 40 ML, 20 pump houses and 132 overhead service reservoirs with an aggregate capacity of 25 ML'', it said.

The project is aimed at meeting the demand for water in 285 villages and the towns of Surajgarh and Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district.

Another project pertains to strengthening and rehabilitation of the water supply system on the Kekri-Sarwar sector in Ajmer district. The scope of the project includes the supply and installation of 43-km transmission pipelines.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025