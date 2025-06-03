Larsen & Toubro bags projects worth Rs 1,000-2,500 cr from Rajasthan govt

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that it has bagged ''significant'' orders from Rajasthan government.

L&T classifies orders worth between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as 'significant'.

The projects have been bagged by the water and effluent treatment business vertical of L&T from the public health engineering department of Rajasthan, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The company said it has ''won an EPC order for the Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project' Phase II, Package-1''. The scope of the project encompasses ''supply and installation of 5,251-km transmission and distribution pipelines, construction of 38 ground level reservoirs with an aggregate capacity of 40 ML, 20 pump houses and 132 overhead service reservoirs with an aggregate capacity of 25 ML'', it said.

The project is aimed at meeting the demand for water in 285 villages and the towns of Surajgarh and Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district.

Another project pertains to strengthening and rehabilitation of the water supply system on the Kekri-Sarwar sector in Ajmer district. The scope of the project includes the supply and installation of 43-km transmission pipelines.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

