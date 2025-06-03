Left Menu

Transrail bags T&D orders worth Rs 534 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 13:16 IST
EPC player Transrail Lighting has secured new orders worth Rs 534 crore in domestic and international markets.

The orders have been secured by the transmission & distribution (T&D) segment of the company, Transrail said in a statement.

''With FY26 order intake already crossing Rs 1,600 crore, we remain focused on efficient execution and timely delivery,'' Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said.

The new orders also include the company's biggest substation job which it is going to execute in Africa, he said.

As of March 31, the un-executed order book stood at Rs 14,551 crore, registering a growth of 44 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the T&D segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 59 countries.

The company has completed more than 200 projects in the power T&D vertical, along with comprehensive and extensive project execution capabilities in terms of manpower, and supply of materials (including self-manufactured products).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

