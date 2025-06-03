Left Menu

NGT issues notice to Delhi govt after plea says pigeon droppings pose health hazard

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:39 IST
The National Green Tribunal has sought the response of Delhi government and others on a plea raising concerns over the feeding of pigeons, leading to environmental and health hazards.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, ''Plea of the applicant is that feeding and proliferation of pigeons leads to pigeons dropping on the footpath, pavements and traffic islands, etc., in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and when these feeding areas are swept then the toxic particulars of dried droppings mix with the dust, pollute the environment and caused adverse health effect.'' The plea said pigeon droppings caused ''serious lung diseases'', such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which resulted in lung scarring and breathing difficulties.

In its order dated May 29, the tribunal said, ''The original application (OA) raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms.'' ''Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit,'' it added.

The respondents are Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department and others.

The hearing has been posted on October 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

