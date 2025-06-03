Tragedy Strikes: Brothers Drown in Waterlogged Pit

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, two minor brothers drowned in a pit filled with water in Baghi village, as reported by the local police.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Mail police station. Reena Devi, visiting her ailing mother accompanied by her sons Ankit and Anurag Yadav, faced the heartbreaking tragedy when the boys, upon seeing local children bathing in the water-filled excavation site, ventured into the pit.

Being unaware of the depth, they drowned. Family members were informed by other children at the scene. Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.