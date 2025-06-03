Tragedy Strikes: Brothers Drown in Waterlogged Pit
Two minor brothers tragically drowned while bathing in a water-filled pit in Baghi village. Reena Devi, their mother, was visiting her ailing mother when the incident occurred. The children ventured into deeper water and drowned. The local police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, two minor brothers drowned in a pit filled with water in Baghi village, as reported by the local police.
The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Mail police station. Reena Devi, visiting her ailing mother accompanied by her sons Ankit and Anurag Yadav, faced the heartbreaking tragedy when the boys, upon seeing local children bathing in the water-filled excavation site, ventured into the pit.
Being unaware of the depth, they drowned. Family members were informed by other children at the scene. Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Cyber Police Busts Major Cybercrime Scam in Trading Account Fraud
Dehradun Police Bust Bluetooth Cheating Racket in Competitive Exam
Five killed, two injured as speeding car plunges into river in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district: Police.
Shooting Incident in Patna: Swift Police Action Ensues
Delhi Police Welcomes 1,308 New Constables in Grand Parade