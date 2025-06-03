Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Brothers Drown in Waterlogged Pit

Two minor brothers tragically drowned while bathing in a water-filled pit in Baghi village. Reena Devi, their mother, was visiting her ailing mother when the incident occurred. The children ventured into deeper water and drowned. The local police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, two minor brothers drowned in a pit filled with water in Baghi village, as reported by the local police.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Mail police station. Reena Devi, visiting her ailing mother accompanied by her sons Ankit and Anurag Yadav, faced the heartbreaking tragedy when the boys, upon seeing local children bathing in the water-filled excavation site, ventured into the pit.

Being unaware of the depth, they drowned. Family members were informed by other children at the scene. Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

