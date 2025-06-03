Telangana on High Alert: Monsoon Preparedness Initiatives Underway

On Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, and other agencies to collaborate during heavy rainfall in the city.

At a monsoon preparedness meeting, he stressed that GHMC, police, traffic police, and Hyderabad Disaster Response Agency (HYDRAA) should be ready to manage heavy rain events efficiently.

Reddy reviewed water harvesting projects at 141 identified water-logging points and instructed expedited desilting of city drainage systems, advocating for a monitoring system at the Police Command Centre.

