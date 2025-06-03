Left Menu

Telangana on High Alert: Monsoon Preparedness Initiatives Underway

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasizes close coordination among various agencies during heavy rainfall in Hyderabad. He reviews monsoon preparedness measures, including water harvesting at water-logging points and desilting drainage systems, and calls for a monitoring system to effectively manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:58 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, and other agencies to collaborate during heavy rainfall in the city.

At a monsoon preparedness meeting, he stressed that GHMC, police, traffic police, and Hyderabad Disaster Response Agency (HYDRAA) should be ready to manage heavy rain events efficiently.

Reddy reviewed water harvesting projects at 141 identified water-logging points and instructed expedited desilting of city drainage systems, advocating for a monitoring system at the Police Command Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

