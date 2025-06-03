Maharashtra Eyes Private Zoos for Wildlife Rescue

Maharashtra is tackling the escalating human-wildlife conflict with innovative solutions, including the potential use of private zoos for rehabilitating injured animals. Although the state presently lacks such facilities, plans for establishing Maharashtra's first private rescue center are in motion.

A high-level meeting, led by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and Finance Minister Ashish Jaiswal, centered around these pressing issues. Also present were other key ministers and senior forest officials who emphasized modern technology and land acquisition as vital strategies for addressing wildlife intrusion into human habitats.

The proposal to employ private entities in wildlife care has sparked debate. Conservationists are divided, some supporting private involvement under strict regulations, while others demand proven oversight. The meeting unfolded further measures like solar fencing around villages and transferring tigers to optimize population growth.