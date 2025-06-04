NITI Aayog Leads Push for Agile, Mission-Driven R&D Institutions at CSIR-IIP Dehradun

With a growing consensus that India’s research and development (R&D) ecosystem must evolve to remain globally competitive and innovation-centric, the Second National Consultative Meeting on R&D Reforms began today at the CSIR–Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Spearheaded by NITI Aayog, this two-day conclave is the second in a series of nationwide dialogues aimed at overhauling India’s government-funded research infrastructure and policy framework.

The event is chaired by Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog and one of India’s most respected scientific leaders. It builds on the insights generated during the inaugural session held in Lucknow in May 2025, signaling a consistent push toward evidence-based reforms that prioritize institutional autonomy, industry-academia linkages, and adaptive governance.

A Shift Toward Mission-Driven R&D Ecosystems

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Saraswat emphasized the urgent need to “liberate scientific research from bureaucratic silos” and transform India’s publicly funded R&D bodies into agile, mission-oriented institutions. He proposed performance-based funding, real-time research monitoring, and a strong decentralized governance structure to ensure that R&D outputs meet national strategic goals.

“Science and technology are the levers of India’s future competitiveness,” he remarked. “But unless we address institutional inertia and unlock the potential of our scientific human capital, we risk stagnation at a time when agility and innovation are imperative.”

R&D Rejuvenation Beyond the Metros

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, echoed the sentiment for transformation and highlighted the pressing need to upgrade infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. She argued that localized innovation and translational research should not be confined to metropolitan institutions.

“India’s innovation system must reflect its demographic and geographic diversity,” she said. “Strengthening smaller institutes will create a pipeline of grassroots innovation and inclusive technological advancement.”

Dr. Kalaiselvi also highlighted the role of digital technologies, cross-institutional collaborations, and AI-driven research tools in revamping traditional R&D models.

Rethinking Scientific Careers and Research Culture

In a passionate address, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, President of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), focused on the “human dimension” of science. He called for reduced micromanagement, greater trust in researchers, and flexible career pathways to retain and nurture young talent in India.

“An enabling environment includes not just funding and labs, but freedom—freedom to fail, to explore, to take risks,” he stated. “We must shift from controlling researchers to empowering them.”

Prof. Sharma also recommended the introduction of dual-career tracks, improved mentorship structures, and more global collaborations to expose Indian researchers to international best practices.

Key Themes for Discussion

Over the two-day program, participants will dive deep into four core areas:

Institutional Governance – Redesigning how R&D institutions are governed, with a shift toward autonomy and accountability. Researcher Mobility – Facilitating inter-institutional and international mobility to build a dynamic talent base. Translational Research – Focusing on turning lab-scale innovations into commercially viable technologies. Public–Private Collaboration – Building trust and synergy between academia, government labs, and industry players to co-develop solutions.

Representation and Stakeholder Dialogue

The event has drawn over 200 stakeholders, including senior representatives from scientific ministries, public and private research labs, academic institutions, and innovation funding agencies. Prof. Vivek Kumar Singh, Senior Adviser at NITI Aayog, opened the day’s deliberations, framing the discussions within the larger context of India’s Vision 2047 and the National R&D Policy in the works.

Breakout sessions, panel discussions, and policy roundtables will help gather diverse perspectives to feed into a formal reform white paper, which is expected to be tabled before the government later this year.

Toward a Future-Ready Scientific Ecosystem

As India aspires to become a global innovation hub, this consultative process signals a paradigm shift in how R&D is valued and managed. By engaging with scientists, technocrats, and policy experts in regional hubs such as Dehradun, NITI Aayog is taking a bottom-up approach to systemic reform—one that could pave the way for a more responsive, resilient, and inclusive scientific ecosystem.

The meeting will conclude on June 4, 2025, with a valedictory session summarizing key takeaways and presenting actionable policy pathways to the central government.