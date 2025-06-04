Galactic Forecast and SpaceX's Financial Leap

A groundbreaking study has delivered hopeful news regarding the Milky Way's future. Researchers now suggest a decreased likelihood of it colliding with the Andromeda galaxy within the next 5 billion years, with probabilities plummeting to less than 2%.

In a separate development, Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX's revenue is projected to soar to about $15.5 billion by 2025. This milestone will underscore SpaceX's expanding influence over the commercial space sector.

The projected earnings not only signal SpaceX's dominance but also suggest substantial growth, surpassing NASA's anticipated $1.1 billion space budget for the upcoming year.

