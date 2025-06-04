Chaos in Rohini: Building Collapse Sparks Massive Rescue Operation

A commercial building in Delhi's Rohini area collapsed on Wednesday, causing alarm as two individuals are feared trapped and one person was injured. The incident occurred at D-12, Sector 7, prompting a rapid response from emergency services.

The Delhi Fire Services received an alert at 4.04 pm, leading to swift action from local police, fire departments, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The site has been cordoned off to secure the area as multiple rescue units, including the National Disaster Response Force, conduct operations.

Debris removal efforts are ongoing, while electricity supply has been cut to prevent additional hazards. Although one injured individual was taken to a hospital by locals, official complaints are yet to be registered. Legal actions will follow based on preliminary findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)