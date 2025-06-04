Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Building Collapse Leaves People Trapped and Injured

A late afternoon tragedy unfolded in the Rohini area of northwest Delhi on Wednesday when a three-storey commercial building collapsed, leading to fears that two people are trapped beneath the debris.

The Delhi Fire Services were alerted at 4:04 pm and rushed to the scene, along with the police, the National Disaster Response Force, and other emergency services. The area has been cordoned off for safety as rescue operations are underway.

In the chaotic aftermath, one individual was transported to a hospital by locals. The incident has prompted an immediate response from city and power officials, who have cut electricity to the area as a precaution, while they diligently proceed with debris removal and further legal investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)