Delhi's Urban Renewal: Madrasi Camp Resettlement Success

The Delhi Urban Development Minister announced that 215 Madrasi Camp residents have been resettled following an anti-encroachment drive. The move aims to address flooding issues caused by slum encroachment on the Barapullah drain. Efforts are underway to improve living conditions for the urban poor under government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerted effort to address urban flooding, the Delhi government has successfully resettled 215 residents of the Madrasi Camp, as announced by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood.

The relocation follows an anti-encroachment initiative based on a Delhi High Court order to clear the slum, which blocked the Barapullah drain and caused flooding in south Delhi.

Minister Sood highlighted the mismanagement of previous administrations, contrasting them with current efforts to ensure dignified resettlement while revealing plans to improve infrastructure for the urban poor with significant government investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

