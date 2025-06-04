Delhi's Urban Renewal: Madrasi Camp Resettlement Success

In a concerted effort to address urban flooding, the Delhi government has successfully resettled 215 residents of the Madrasi Camp, as announced by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood.

The relocation follows an anti-encroachment initiative based on a Delhi High Court order to clear the slum, which blocked the Barapullah drain and caused flooding in south Delhi.

Minister Sood highlighted the mismanagement of previous administrations, contrasting them with current efforts to ensure dignified resettlement while revealing plans to improve infrastructure for the urban poor with significant government investment.

