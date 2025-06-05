Galactic Collision Uncertainty: New Study Updates Milky Way-Andromeda Predictions
A new study suggests that the chance of the Milky Way colliding with the Andromeda galaxy in the next 5 billion years is less than 2%, updating previous predictions of a likely collision. Meanwhile, SpaceX's Elon Musk forecasts company revenue at $15.5 billion for 2025, indicating dominance in commercial space ventures.
In a fresh cosmic revelation, a recent study indicates a significant reduction in the likelihood of a catastrophic collision between our Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy. Previous research predicted a high probability of this collision occurring within 4 to 4.5 billion years, but new data suggests otherwise.
The study introduces fresh variables and puts the chances of such a galactic collision at less than 2% over the next 5 billion years, while a 50% probability is projected for the next 10 billion years. This marks a shift in celestial forecasts previously maintained by scientists.
In other news, SpaceX, under the leadership of Elon Musk, is set to generate around $15.5 billion in revenue by 2025, reflecting its escalating influence in the commercial space sector. SpaceX's anticipated financial growth could surpass NASA's upcoming budget of approximately $1.1 billion, marking a significant milestone in space exploration economics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
