Galactic Collision Uncertainty: New Study Updates Milky Way-Andromeda Predictions

In a fresh cosmic revelation, a recent study indicates a significant reduction in the likelihood of a catastrophic collision between our Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy. Previous research predicted a high probability of this collision occurring within 4 to 4.5 billion years, but new data suggests otherwise.

The study introduces fresh variables and puts the chances of such a galactic collision at less than 2% over the next 5 billion years, while a 50% probability is projected for the next 10 billion years. This marks a shift in celestial forecasts previously maintained by scientists.

In other news, SpaceX, under the leadership of Elon Musk, is set to generate around $15.5 billion in revenue by 2025, reflecting its escalating influence in the commercial space sector. SpaceX's anticipated financial growth could surpass NASA's upcoming budget of approximately $1.1 billion, marking a significant milestone in space exploration economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)