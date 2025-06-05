Left Menu

Daring Rescue in Rain-Ravaged Sikkim: Helicopters Lift Stranded Tourists to Safety

Fifty-nine tourists were airlifted from north Sikkim's Chaten to Gangtok after rain-induced disruptions left them stranded for a week. Rescue operations involved two MI-17V5 helicopters and support from local and national agencies. Efforts to restore essential services continue amid challenging conditions and infrastructure damage due to severe weather.

Fifty-nine tourists stranded in north Sikkim due to severe weather were successfully airlifted to safety as rescue operations resumed in the rain-ravaged region. A break in the weather allowed two MI-17V5 helicopters to transport the tourists, including two foreigners, early Thursday morning, officials reported.

The tourists were part of a larger group of 109 visitors who had been caught in Lachung's adverse conditions for nearly a week. Sikkim Nationalised Transport arranged buses to ferry the rescued individuals to Siliguri, while an extra helicopter remained on standby for those opting for air travel to Bagdogra.

Besides tourist evacuations, the helicopters also transported National Disaster Response Force personnel and engineers to restore services in the area. Efforts faced setbacks due to the destruction of key bridges, challenging weather, and the unstable terrain, which has particularly complicated search operations for missing Army personnel after landslides in the area.

