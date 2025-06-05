Gas Leak Causes Explosion Injuring Four in Delhi
An explosion caused by a gas leak injured four people, including a child, in Seelampur, northeast Delhi. The incident was reported at 11.17 am and brought under control by 11.45 am. Two women, a man, and a child were hurt and have been hospitalized.
An explosion resulting from a gas leak injured four individuals, including a child, in Seelampur, located in northeast Delhi, according to officials.
The alert about the explosion was received at 11.17 am, prompting an emergency response that identified two women, a man, and a child among the injured.
The Delhi Fire Service dispatched three fire tenders and swiftly contained the blaze by 11.45 am. The injured parties have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
