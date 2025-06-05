Left Menu

Gas Leak Causes Explosion Injuring Four in Delhi

An explosion caused by a gas leak injured four people, including a child, in Seelampur, northeast Delhi. The incident was reported at 11.17 am and brought under control by 11.45 am. Two women, a man, and a child were hurt and have been hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:39 IST
Gas Leak Causes Explosion Injuring Four in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion resulting from a gas leak injured four individuals, including a child, in Seelampur, located in northeast Delhi, according to officials.

The alert about the explosion was received at 11.17 am, prompting an emergency response that identified two women, a man, and a child among the injured.

The Delhi Fire Service dispatched three fire tenders and swiftly contained the blaze by 11.45 am. The injured parties have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025