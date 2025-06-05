Gas Leak Causes Explosion Injuring Four in Delhi

An explosion resulting from a gas leak injured four individuals, including a child, in Seelampur, located in northeast Delhi, according to officials.

The alert about the explosion was received at 11.17 am, prompting an emergency response that identified two women, a man, and a child among the injured.

The Delhi Fire Service dispatched three fire tenders and swiftly contained the blaze by 11.45 am. The injured parties have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)