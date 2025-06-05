Left Menu

Tragic Collision Sparks Outrage in Jharkhand

A father and his daughter lost their lives in a tragic accident in Jharkhand, as their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car. Locals expressed anger over the situation, attributing the daughter's death to the unavailability of an ambulance. Police are actively investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:37 IST
Tragic Collision Sparks Outrage in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed two lives in Jharkhand's Palamu district as a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing a father and his daughter. The incident occurred on Thursday along the Japla-Chatarpur Road, police reported.

The victims were identified as Vinod Sao, who died instantly, and his seven-year-old daughter, Rinky, who succumbed to her injuries during hospital treatment. Two other children, also involved, sustained injuries in the crash.

In response to the accident, local residents set tyres ablaze and blocked the road, voicing anger over the lack of an ambulance, which they claim contributed to the girl's death. Authorities are actively seeking the driver of the car, and police forces have been deployed to maintain order at the site.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025