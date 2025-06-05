Tragic Collision Sparks Outrage in Jharkhand

A tragic accident claimed two lives in Jharkhand's Palamu district as a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing a father and his daughter. The incident occurred on Thursday along the Japla-Chatarpur Road, police reported.

The victims were identified as Vinod Sao, who died instantly, and his seven-year-old daughter, Rinky, who succumbed to her injuries during hospital treatment. Two other children, also involved, sustained injuries in the crash.

In response to the accident, local residents set tyres ablaze and blocked the road, voicing anger over the lack of an ambulance, which they claim contributed to the girl's death. Authorities are actively seeking the driver of the car, and police forces have been deployed to maintain order at the site.