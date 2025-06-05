Historic Flyover Inauguration Amid Protests Unveiled in Ranchi

On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a new Rs 357-crore flyover in Ranchi, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the state's capital. The structure, named after Kartik Oraon, a distinguished tribal leader and former Union minister, marks a significant infrastructure development in the region.

The inauguration came amid protests by tribal groups, who demanded the removal of a ramp constructed near Siramtoli, a site of religious significance. These protests led to road blockades across Ranchi, and a bandh was observed, resulting in several preventive detentions.

Despite the tensions, the four-lane flyover, part of a larger Rs 356-crore project launched in August 2022, was successfully opened, marking a pivotal moment in improving connectivity and easing traffic flow in Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)