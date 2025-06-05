Left Menu

Historic Flyover Inauguration Amid Protests Unveiled in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a Rs 357-crore flyover in Ranchi to ease traffic flow. Named after Kartik Oraon, a tribal leader and former Union minister, the project faced protests demanding demolition of a ramp near a sacred site. Despite this, the inauguration proceeded successfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:32 IST
Historic Flyover Inauguration Amid Protests Unveiled in Ranchi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a new Rs 357-crore flyover in Ranchi, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the state's capital. The structure, named after Kartik Oraon, a distinguished tribal leader and former Union minister, marks a significant infrastructure development in the region.

The inauguration came amid protests by tribal groups, who demanded the removal of a ramp constructed near Siramtoli, a site of religious significance. These protests led to road blockades across Ranchi, and a bandh was observed, resulting in several preventive detentions.

Despite the tensions, the four-lane flyover, part of a larger Rs 356-crore project launched in August 2022, was successfully opened, marking a pivotal moment in improving connectivity and easing traffic flow in Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025