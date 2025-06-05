Historic Flyover Inauguration Amid Protests Unveiled in Ranchi
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a Rs 357-crore flyover in Ranchi to ease traffic flow. Named after Kartik Oraon, a tribal leader and former Union minister, the project faced protests demanding demolition of a ramp near a sacred site. Despite this, the inauguration proceeded successfully.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a new Rs 357-crore flyover in Ranchi, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the state's capital. The structure, named after Kartik Oraon, a distinguished tribal leader and former Union minister, marks a significant infrastructure development in the region.
The inauguration came amid protests by tribal groups, who demanded the removal of a ramp constructed near Siramtoli, a site of religious significance. These protests led to road blockades across Ranchi, and a bandh was observed, resulting in several preventive detentions.
Despite the tensions, the four-lane flyover, part of a larger Rs 356-crore project launched in August 2022, was successfully opened, marking a pivotal moment in improving connectivity and easing traffic flow in Ranchi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Flyover
- Ranchi
- Hemant Soren
- Kartik Oraon
- protests
- Siramtoli
- traffic
- connectivity
- bandh
ALSO READ
Protests Turn Violent: Deaths and Injuries in Sindh Over Canal Construction
PTI Urges Swift Justice for Imran Khan Amid Protests and Legal Battles
Wage Protests Amplify Financial Strain in China Amid Economic Downturn
Remembering Thoothukudi: The Aftermath of Anti-Sterlite Protests
Mongolian Coalition in Crisis Amid Protests