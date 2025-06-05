Corporate Giants Pledge Bold Steps Towards Sustainable Future
Leading corporate houses are intensifying their sustainability efforts with new commitments to minimize waste and enhance renewable energy usage. Companies like ITC and Decathlon are setting ambitious goals for plastic neutrality and circular business models, while Marico and Shree Cement focus on enhanced recyclability and renewable energy infrastructures.
- Country:
- India
On World Environment Day, several corporate giants unveiled their ambitious plans to foster a greener planet through regenerative business models. These initiatives aim to minimize waste and boost renewable energy capacity.
Companies such as ITC and Godrej are steering efforts towards plastic neutrality by innovating sustainable packaging solutions and improving recycling processes. ITC's Sustainability 2.0 Vision targets 100% recyclable packaging by 2028, while Godrej plans extensive recycling of plastic waste within a decade.
Decathlon paves the way in India's sports retail sector with its circular business model, promising a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. Meanwhile, Marico and Shree Cement bolster initiatives in packaging material circularity and renewable energy, affirming a commitment to environmental stewardship.
(With inputs from agencies.)