Corporate Giants Pledge Bold Steps Towards Sustainable Future

On World Environment Day, several corporate giants unveiled their ambitious plans to foster a greener planet through regenerative business models. These initiatives aim to minimize waste and boost renewable energy capacity.

Companies such as ITC and Godrej are steering efforts towards plastic neutrality by innovating sustainable packaging solutions and improving recycling processes. ITC's Sustainability 2.0 Vision targets 100% recyclable packaging by 2028, while Godrej plans extensive recycling of plastic waste within a decade.

Decathlon paves the way in India's sports retail sector with its circular business model, promising a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. Meanwhile, Marico and Shree Cement bolster initiatives in packaging material circularity and renewable energy, affirming a commitment to environmental stewardship.

