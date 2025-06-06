Rajasthan Braces for Heat Wave Amid Sporadic Rains
Rajasthan's weather is expected to stay mostly dry with rising temperatures. Some areas may experience light rain and thunderstorms. The Bikaner division will face extreme heat and dusty winds. Jaisalmer recorded the highest recent temperature, while Uniara, Ladnun, and Chhatargarh received the most rain.
Rajasthan is anticipated to experience predominantly dry weather over the coming days, with temperatures set to climb, according to the Meteorological Center's recent forecast.
Light rain and thunderstorms might occur in regions within the Kota and Udaipur divisions; meanwhile, Bikaner will likely face a heat wave with temperatures soaring to 45-46 degrees Celsius between June 8 and 10.
Additionally, strong dusty winds are predicted to sweep through Bikaner at speeds of 30-40 kilometers per hour, posing challenges for locals. Jaisalmer recorded the highest temperature recently, while Uniara, Ladnun, and Chhatargarh saw the most rainfall.
