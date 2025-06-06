Gaur-ing Numbers: Indian Bison Population Booms in Odisha Sanctuary

The population of Indian Bisons, also known as Gaur, in Odisha's Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary has experienced a significant increase, soaring to 788 from 659 within a mere six-month period, a forest official reported.

The Hirakud wildlife division conducted the crucial census between May 11 and 13 this year, publicly releasing the findings on Friday. According to the report, the thriving population includes 315 juveniles under two years old and 128 newborns less than three months old. Juveniles now account for 40 percent of the entire Bison population in the sanctuary.

This remarkable rise contrasts with the inaugural census figures from November 2024, when the Bison count stood at 659, as stated by Pragyan Das, DFO of Hirakud wildlife division. The growing numbers have led to the division of herds, with authorities now counting 60, up from the previously recorded 52. The Indian Bison is currently listed as a 'vulnerable' species, underlining the importance of ongoing conservation efforts.

