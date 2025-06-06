Left Menu

Stormy Forecast: Seven Days of Thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department predicts thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh from June 6, with associated lightning and winds up to 50 km/h. Additional forecasts include a heat wave over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and heavy rain across the region by June 11-12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:13 IST
Stormy Forecast: Seven Days of Thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for a stormy week ahead in Andhra Pradesh, commencing on June 6. Regions including North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema are expected to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50 km/h.

According to the department, isolated areas in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema could see lightning strikes accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 30-50 km/h. These turbulent conditions are likely to persist throughout most of the forecast period.

The Meteorological Centre in Amaravati has warned of a potential heat wave in NCAP and Yanam on Friday, with hot and humid conditions prevailing in coastal areas on June 7 and 8. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in isolated regions across all three areas, including Yanam, on June 11 and 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025