Stormy Forecast: Seven Days of Thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for a stormy week ahead in Andhra Pradesh, commencing on June 6. Regions including North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema are expected to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50 km/h.

According to the department, isolated areas in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema could see lightning strikes accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 30-50 km/h. These turbulent conditions are likely to persist throughout most of the forecast period.

The Meteorological Centre in Amaravati has warned of a potential heat wave in NCAP and Yanam on Friday, with hot and humid conditions prevailing in coastal areas on June 7 and 8. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in isolated regions across all three areas, including Yanam, on June 11 and 12.

