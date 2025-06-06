Delhi Trees: Balancing Safety and Preservation

The Delhi government has introduced new guidelines for tree officers to enforce certain provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the importance of Section 8, which prohibits tree felling without prior permission unless in emergencies.

The guidelines aim to clarify immediate actions permissible when trees pose threats to life, property, or traffic. These include pruning or removal in cases where trees obstruct infrastructure or pose safety hazards. Immediate actions must be reported within 24 hours via the DPTA e-Forest portal, according to the department.

The Department of Forest and Wildlife stressed transparency and accountability, encouraging responsible interventions while warning against misuse, which will incur legal consequences. These SOPs aim to ensure a balance between safety and environmental preservation in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)