Delhi Trees: Balancing Safety and Preservation
The Delhi government has issued new guidelines for tree officers under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act to balance safety and tree preservation. Emergencies allow immediate action without prior approval but must be reported within 24 hours. The rules aim for transparency and accountability while ensuring timely response to hazards.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has introduced new guidelines for tree officers to enforce certain provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the importance of Section 8, which prohibits tree felling without prior permission unless in emergencies.
The guidelines aim to clarify immediate actions permissible when trees pose threats to life, property, or traffic. These include pruning or removal in cases where trees obstruct infrastructure or pose safety hazards. Immediate actions must be reported within 24 hours via the DPTA e-Forest portal, according to the department.
The Department of Forest and Wildlife stressed transparency and accountability, encouraging responsible interventions while warning against misuse, which will incur legal consequences. These SOPs aim to ensure a balance between safety and environmental preservation in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- trees
- preservation
- guidelines
- emergencies
- safety
- accountability
- forest
- environment
- compliance
ALSO READ
Keeping Your Staff Aware of Basic Online Safety
Tragic Electrocution Highlights Land Safety Negligence
Delhi's Upcoming Iconic Fire Services Headquarters: Blending Safety and Commercial Prosperity
Uttarakhand's Push for Water Conservation and Public Safety
Bolstering India's Walls: The Role of Murfor® Compact in Building Safety