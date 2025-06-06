Left Menu

Delhi PWD Initiates Third-Party Audit for Desilting Projects

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is initiating a third-party audit to assess the desilting work of drains. This decision follows scrutiny over previous desilting efforts and demands for accountability. The aim is to improve monsoon preparedness and meet the deadline set for June 15.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has announced plans to conduct a third-party audit of its desilting efforts in anticipation of the monsoon season. The initiative, directed by the chief engineers, targets improving the accountability and efficiency of desilting operations.

Desilting activities have faced scrutiny in the past, prompting the Delhi High Court to intervene by asking for timelines on completion. Residents have complained of waterlogging due to ineffective desilting during previous monsoons. In response, a third-party audit has been recommended to ensure better execution of drainage projects.

With work currently ongoing in 35 zones across the city, 35% of drains have been desilted as of June 2. The government is pushing toward a June 15 deadline for the remaining operations, aiming to enhance the city's resilience against monsoon flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

