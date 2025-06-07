Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs TVS Showroom in Kerala's Capital

A massive fire erupted at a two-wheeler showroom in Kerala's capital early Saturday morning. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by 6:30 am, with no injuries reported. The cause is unclear, but a short-circuit is suspected.

A significant fire was reported at a two-wheeler showroom in Kerala's capital in the early hours of Saturday, according to fire and rescue officials.

The blaze, which began around 4 am, was brought under control by 6:30 am thanks to the efforts of eight fire tenders. The fire caused substantial damage to the ground and first floors of the TVS showroom in PMG Pattom, resulting in the destruction of many two-wheelers.

No injuries were reported. The showroom's security guard noted hearing loud noises and seeing smoke before alerting a nearby church to notify fire services. While the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown, a short-circuit is suspected.

