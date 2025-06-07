Left Menu

BBMP's Crusade for Walkable Bengaluru: Clearing Encroachments

The BBMP Chief Commissioner has directed officials to clear encroachments on footpaths, enhancing safety and walkability in Bengaluru. An integrated mobility department with dedicated transport and urban planners is being explored. Private organisations are encouraged to maintain pathways with incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:37 IST
BBMP's Crusade for Walkable Bengaluru: Clearing Encroachments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, on Saturday, instructed officials to identify and remove encroachments on pedestrian pathways. This move aims to improve safety and walkability across the city, as stated in a BBMP release.

Following an inspection from Sitarampally Metro Station to BEML Layout in the Mahadevapura Zone, a meeting was convened to address the encroachment issue. An exploration into integrating BBMP departments into a comprehensive mobility unit with transport and urban planners is underway.

The Commissioner also ordered inspections of roadside properties to ensure that gates open inward, conserving footpath space. Emphasizing community involvement, officials were urged to incentivize private entities to maintain pathways positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025