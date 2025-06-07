BBMP's Crusade for Walkable Bengaluru: Clearing Encroachments

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, on Saturday, instructed officials to identify and remove encroachments on pedestrian pathways. This move aims to improve safety and walkability across the city, as stated in a BBMP release.

Following an inspection from Sitarampally Metro Station to BEML Layout in the Mahadevapura Zone, a meeting was convened to address the encroachment issue. An exploration into integrating BBMP departments into a comprehensive mobility unit with transport and urban planners is underway.

The Commissioner also ordered inspections of roadside properties to ensure that gates open inward, conserving footpath space. Emphasizing community involvement, officials were urged to incentivize private entities to maintain pathways positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)