BBMP's Crusade for Walkable Bengaluru: Clearing Encroachments
The BBMP Chief Commissioner has directed officials to clear encroachments on footpaths, enhancing safety and walkability in Bengaluru. An integrated mobility department with dedicated transport and urban planners is being explored. Private organisations are encouraged to maintain pathways with incentives.
- Country:
- India
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, on Saturday, instructed officials to identify and remove encroachments on pedestrian pathways. This move aims to improve safety and walkability across the city, as stated in a BBMP release.
Following an inspection from Sitarampally Metro Station to BEML Layout in the Mahadevapura Zone, a meeting was convened to address the encroachment issue. An exploration into integrating BBMP departments into a comprehensive mobility unit with transport and urban planners is underway.
The Commissioner also ordered inspections of roadside properties to ensure that gates open inward, conserving footpath space. Emphasizing community involvement, officials were urged to incentivize private entities to maintain pathways positively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Keeping Your Staff Aware of Basic Online Safety
Tragic Electrocution Highlights Land Safety Negligence
Delhi's Upcoming Iconic Fire Services Headquarters: Blending Safety and Commercial Prosperity
Uttarakhand's Push for Water Conservation and Public Safety
Bolstering India's Walls: The Role of Murfor® Compact in Building Safety