Amid increasing tensions, Russian forces have advanced to the Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine, sparking more conflict despite ongoing discussions about peace. The expansion comes as both nations face a public dispute over prisoner swaps and the return of soldiers' remains.

According to Russian reports, their troops, particularly the 90th Tank Division, have reached Ukraine's western frontier, capturing substantial territory in the Sumy region in a short duration. Despite maps showing Russian proximity to Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv is yet to comment on the advancement.

The international community remains focused on the possibility of escalating retaliatory actions from Russia following Ukraine's drone and sabotage operations. The situation, deemed the deadliest in Europe since WWII, underscores a persistent struggle, with disputed territories including Crimea at the forefront of negotiations.