Earthquake Jolts Central Colombia: Tremors Felt in Bogota

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck central Colombia near Paratebueno early Sunday, with no immediate casualties reported. The tremor was felt in Bogota, causing some to evacuate workplaces. Additional tremors followed in the region, which lies along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

  • Country:
  • Colombia

Early Sunday, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck central Colombia, as reported by national authorities. Fortunately, there were no immediate casualties.

The quake occurred 17 kilometers northeast of Paratebueno, around 116 miles from Bogota. According to the US Geological Service, it hit at 8:08 a.m. local time and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Further tremors, with magnitudes between 4 and 4.6, were reported shortly after. The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management is currently assessing the situation across several municipalities. Colombia's location on the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it prone to seismic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

