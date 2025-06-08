Earthquake Jolts Central Colombia: Tremors Felt in Bogota

Early Sunday, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck central Colombia, as reported by national authorities. Fortunately, there were no immediate casualties.

The quake occurred 17 kilometers northeast of Paratebueno, around 116 miles from Bogota. According to the US Geological Service, it hit at 8:08 a.m. local time and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Further tremors, with magnitudes between 4 and 4.6, were reported shortly after. The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management is currently assessing the situation across several municipalities. Colombia's location on the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it prone to seismic events.

