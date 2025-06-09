Tragic House Collapse Claims Young Life in Delhi
An eight-year-old boy, Vansh, died while a 45-year-old man was injured after a section of a house collapsed in Delhi. The incident occurred due to rainwater damage on an aging structure. The boy was declared dead post-rescue, and investigations are ongoing for any negligence.
A young boy lost his life when part of a house came crashing down in outer Delhi's Nangloi area. Vansh, an eight-year-old child of a daily wage worker from Uttar Pradesh, was inside the house when the ceiling collapsed from the weight of a toilet on the terrace.
The incident, reported early Monday, also left 45-year-old Sabir with minor injuries. Swift action by the Delhi Fire Service saw four tenders deployed to Rajendra Park Extension, where the calamity unfolded, rescuing two trapped individuals. Vansh was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.
With the building being old, rusted iron rods were identified as the cause. Police have initiated an FIR and are examining nearby structures for similar risks. Vansh's grandmother and family accuse the landlord of neglect, citing the home's poor condition.
