Landslide Tragedy in North Sikkim: Recovery Efforts Continue

In a tragic turn of events, authorities recovered two more bodies from the site of a landslide in North Sikkim on Tuesday. The recovery brings the total number of retrieved bodies to three following the devastating collapse.

Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia confirmed that the two latest victims, a male and a female, are yet to be identified. The search and rescue operation, faced with adverse weather and challenging terrain, is being led by the Army with support from local and disaster response teams.

The landslide, which has claimed the lives of several army personnel and stranded approximately 2,000 tourists, has disrupted road and telecommunication connectivity due to persistent heavy rain. Evacuation operations by road and air have been underway to ensure the safety of those affected.

