Landslide Tragedy in North Sikkim: Recovery Efforts Continue

A devastating landslide in North Sikkim has resulted in the recovery of multiple bodies, with several individuals still missing. The arduous search and rescue operation continues amid challenging weather, led by the Army and local teams. Stranded tourists have been evacuated as efforts persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:52 IST
Landslide Tragedy in North Sikkim: Recovery Efforts Continue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, authorities recovered two more bodies from the site of a landslide in North Sikkim on Tuesday. The recovery brings the total number of retrieved bodies to three following the devastating collapse.

Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia confirmed that the two latest victims, a male and a female, are yet to be identified. The search and rescue operation, faced with adverse weather and challenging terrain, is being led by the Army with support from local and disaster response teams.

The landslide, which has claimed the lives of several army personnel and stranded approximately 2,000 tourists, has disrupted road and telecommunication connectivity due to persistent heavy rain. Evacuation operations by road and air have been underway to ensure the safety of those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

